Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small Business: Wonky Box gives new life to otherwise wasted produce

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read
Katie Jackson and Angus Simms founded Wonky Box after seeing the scale of food wastage first-hand while working on orchards.

Katie Jackson and Angus Simms founded Wonky Box after seeing the scale of food wastage first-hand while working on orchards.

Angus Simms, co-founder of Wonky Box, talks to Tom Raynel about how he and co-founder Katie Jackson are tackling food waste in New Zealand and supporting farmers forced to discard surplus or misshapen crops.

What is Wonky Box?

Wonky Box is a food waste solution. We collect surplus or odd-looking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business