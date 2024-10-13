Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small Business: The Lucky Taco is no feat of luck

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read
Sarah and Otis Frizzell fell in love with food trucks and Mexican food on their honeymoon.

Sarah and Otis Frizzell fell in love with food trucks and Mexican food on their honeymoon.

Sarah Frizzell, co-founder of The Lucky Taco, talks to Tom Raynel about how she and her husband Otis have brought Mexican flair to New Zealand shelves, and how it all started with the food truck scene in the United States.

What is The Lucky Taco, and what inspired you to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business