Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Small business sales could hit record in 2022, say brokers

6 minutes to read
ABC Business Sales founder and CEO Steve Smith and its managing director, Chris Small. Photo / Supplied

ABC Business Sales founder and CEO Steve Smith and its managing director, Chris Small. Photo / Supplied

Rahul Bhattarai
By
Rahul Bhattarai

Multimedia business journalist - NZ Herald

Despite Covid-related disruptions, 2022 could be a record year for SME business sales with double-digit growth predicted by brokers.

SME brokerage ABC Business Sales reported that this year had potential to be a record year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.