Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Own a slice of a boat - and helicopters might be next for Ownaship

Aimee Shaw
By
4 mins to read
Lead times for the delivery of new boats is long in this part of the world - now 2024 for a growing number of models and manufacturers. Photo / Supplied

Lead times for the delivery of new boats is long in this part of the world - now 2024 for a growing number of models and manufacturers. Photo / Supplied

Simon Barker, chief executive of Ownaship, talks booming demand for boats amid the Covid-19 pandemic, why this has led to delays in getting new boats to this part of the world and why he has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business