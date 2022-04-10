Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Small Business: Natural Sugars' hand in keeping supermarkets stocked during the pandemic

7 minutes to read
Natural Sugars has pivioted amid the Omicron outbreak to bottle oil for the grocery channel. Photo / Supplied

Natural Sugars has pivioted amid the Omicron outbreak to bottle oil for the grocery channel. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Hamish Gordon, founder and group chief executive of FMCG business Natural Sugars, talks pivoting operations and launching new products on a whim to help keep supermarket shelves stocked amid supply chain disruptions and the realities

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.