Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: Mint Design on how a $30,000 loan from a relative launched a $3.5m firm

6 minutes to read
Shayne and Alice, founders of Mint Design. Photo / Supplied

Shayne and Alice, founders of Mint Design. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Alice Moore, founder of Christchurch-based marketing agency Mint Design, talks about how her firm retains staff and why Christchurch businesses were more prepared than others for lockdowns and remote working.

What does the business do?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.