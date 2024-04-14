Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Lubrication business Equipment Marketing (Emco) brings high-end Italian hose reels to Kiwis

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
James Driscoll is the managing director of Equipment Marketing.

James Driscoll is the managing director of Equipment Marketing.

James Driscoll, managing director of Equipment Marketing, talks to the Herald about how the reticulation products and installation services company is adapting and innovating to stay ahead of its larger competitors.

What is Equipment Marketing?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business