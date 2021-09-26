Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Small Business: It was like losing my turangawaewae, says Authenticity Aotearoa not-for-profit founder Nurain Janah

6 minutes to read
The first graduates of a 12-week coaching programme of Authenticity Aotearoa. (From left) Priya Thakral, Bhavini Patel, Nurain Janah, Ashreen Lochan, and Xioryeth Carrillo. Photo / Ayano Masuda

The first graduates of a 12-week coaching programme of Authenticity Aotearoa. (From left) Priya Thakral, Bhavini Patel, Nurain Janah, Ashreen Lochan, and Xioryeth Carrillo. Photo / Ayano Masuda

Rahul Bhattarai
By:

Rahul Bhattarai is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Authenticity Aotearoa founder Nurain Janah talks to Rahul Bhattarai about her new venture that helps support the mental health of diverse youth

What does your business do?

Authenticity Aotearoa is a not-for-profit organisation that empowers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.