Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: How seasoning firm Rum & Que is managing inflation and rising costs

4 minutes to read
Matt Melville, owner of Rum & Que. Photo / Supplied

Matt Melville, owner of Rum & Que. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Matt Melville, founder of seasoning firm Rum & Que, talks starting his food venture on Facebook, travelling overseas to barbecue competitions and why the firm recently let its staff go.

What does your business do?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.