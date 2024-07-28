What were you doing before starting Hana?

I have a career background as a pharmacist with specialised training in nutritional and environmental medicine. My passion, both then and now, is to guide people on their journey to full wellness.

You’ve just opened your second wellness space in Parnell, but the first Hana opened in 2020 during Covid. How was it operating a new business in Auckland during a pandemic?

Opening the first Hana in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic certainly presented unique challenges. Despite the difficulties, the pandemic underscored the importance of wellness and self-care, which heightened awareness and demand for our services.

During lockdowns we leveraged tech to connect with our community, offering online wellness resources, launching a podcast and expanding our retail arm. This period of adversity strengthened our team’s resilience and reinforced our commitment to providing holistic wellness solutions.

Opening our second space in Parnell is a testament to our team’s dedication and the strong support from our community. We learned invaluable lessons from the challenges of the past four years, which have made us more robust and better equipped to serve our clients in any situation.

What are some of the treatments you provide at Hana?

We offer a range of wellness services, including infrared saunas, contrast therapy, which involves alternating between an infrared or traditional sauna and an ice bath, full body red and near-infrared light therapy, and massage treatments. Additionally, we provide a carefully curated selection of health, beauty and ritual products, featuring notable local and international brands within the wellness industry.

Inside Hana's premises in Parnell, Auckland.

How big is your team?

We have 19 employees, most of whom are part-time, and seven massage therapist contractors.

How have you funded the business to date?

Hana has been predominantly self-funded. The launch and subsequent growth of our Grey Lynn location, including adding extra treatment rooms, was entirely self-funded. For the launch of our Parnell location, I utilised bank loans.

What have been your biggest challenges in business?

I would say the biggest challenge has been managing the growth of the business, including the expansion to a new location, which has required careful planning and resource allocation.

Balancing the operational demands with the need to innovate and stay ahead in a competitive market has been an ongoing challenge. I really believe, though, that each challenge has provided valuable learning opportunities, strengthening our resilience and driving us to continually improve and evolve.

What have been your highlights in business so far?

Launching the first Hana was a significant milestone and expanding to a second location in Parnell marked another major achievement. However, the most rewarding highlight has been witnessing the positive impact of our treatments on our clients’ health and wellbeing. Hearing stories of improved health, increased energy, pain reduction and overall wellness is deeply fulfilling, reinforcing our mission and motivating us to continue providing exceptional care.

Where do you see the business in the next two to three years?

In the immediate future, we will offer a more personalised service to support clients in achieving their specific health goals. And in the next two to three years, I envision our business continuing to grow and expand, establishing more spaces to reach a broader audience.

We also plan to enhance our range of services and treatments, incorporating the latest advancements in holistic health and wellness.

What’s your advice for others looking to start their own business?

Make sure your idea aligns with your passion and purpose. This will keep you motivated during tough times and inspire others to join your mission.