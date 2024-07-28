Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Hana founder Sara Higgins on navigating Covid and the importance of wellness and self-care

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Hana founder Sara Higgins.

Hana founder Sara Higgins.

Sara Higgins, founder of wellness space Hana, talks to the Herald about opening her first premises during the pandemic and growing the business into having a second Auckland location.

What is Hana?

Hana is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business