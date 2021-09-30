Small business growing dissatisfied with Government - MYOB poll

Forty-one per cent of businesses surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the Government's general level of support for business. Photo / Getty Images

Forty-one per cent of businesses surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the Government's general level of support for business. Photo / Getty Images

Labour is losing its appeal with small business, according to a new MYOB poll.

The MYOB 2021 Government Performance Snapshot - a survey of nearly 800 New Zealand small business owners and decision-makers found 45 per cent of New Zealand's SMEs are dissatisfied with the Government's overall performance since 2020, while 39 per cent said they are satisfied.

The proportion that said they were "very dissatisfied" rose from 19 per cent in 2020 to 27 per cent in 2021.

MYOB said 41 per cent of businesses said they were dissatisfied with the Government's general level of support for business. Ahead of the 2020 election, just 23 per cent of businesses expressed dissatisfaction with the level of Government support.

"Last year we saw the Coalition Government step up when it was most needed and support SMEs through the introduction of targeted financial support packages and loan support schemes," MYOB head of customer service Jo Tozer said.

Asked about their preferred Prime Minister, 40 per cent named Jacinda Ardern, while Act leader David Seymour scored 17 per cent and National leader Judith Collins 16 per cent.