Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Small business: Elta Ego pushing to be number-one alcohol-free brand in NZ

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Paul Duncan, founder of Elta Ego.

Paul Duncan, founder of Elta Ego.

A big night out but don’t want to drink? Paul Duncan, founder of Elta Ego, talks to the Herald about his range of alcohol-free cocktails sure to lift your mood while not leaving you hungover.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business