Small Business: Cromwell's Forage & Gold honey - roadside stall started it all

4 minutes to read

Forage & Gold was founded by Zoe Wood. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Zoe Wood, owner of small South Island honey business Forage & Gold, talks roadside shops, expansion plans and what 2020 might have in store.

What does your business do?

I have a honey business called

