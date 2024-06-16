Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small Business: Carrie Lagerstedt on decluttering neurodiverse homes

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Carrie Lagerstedt of Curate Home.

Carrie Lagerstedt of Curate Home.

Teacher Carrie Lagerstedt brought her professional background and experiences with ADHD into a new business established during the pandemic.

What does your business do?

I am a professional home organiser. I work with busy families

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business