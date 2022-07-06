Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sky's message to Premier League fans suffering on-demand anxiety

4 minutes to read
Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo / AP

Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo / AP

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The questions started in February, as Sky TV announced it had won back English Premier League rights from Spark Sport: "Will Sky show every game on-demand?"

It was a valid question, given the Sky Sport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.