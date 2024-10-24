Auckland's Sky World has been in a state of limbo for years, with shop closures and uncertainty over its future.
Auckland central retail complex Sky World is still for sale two years after its initial listing, as it looks to seek joint funding to facilitate its previously revealed redevelopment plans.
For years the centre that borders Aotea Square has sat in limbo, with a majority of its available store spacesleft empty and posters hoping to build excitement for its eventual redevelopment fading.
It has faced numerous controversies over its lifetime, from an extended operating period without a warrant of fitness due to fire safety issues, to unfortunate deaths in the early 2000s.
The Herald can reveal lengthy discussions and adjustments with a potential buyer of the building since last year have recently concluded without its sale.
However, the building’s owners JNJ Management have confirmed multiple other buyers are showing interest as ongoing discussions continue after inquiries from the hotel, apartment and shopping centre sectors.
JNJ confirmed it had received resource consent for the project and has completed all necessary engineering and architectural work for building consent, but its lodgement is on hold with Auckland Council.
Despite quantity survey analysis completed by JNJ showing an estimated redevelopment value of $35, this has now grown to at least $40m.
“Our vision is to transform the property into a mixed-use development that includes retail spaces on the lower basement levels, complemented by hotel and apartment units above,” said the spokesperson.
This includes opening up the entrances on Queen St and Bledisloe Lane, making them more accessible and inviting for centre visitors.
The City Rail Link set to open in 2026 includes a stop nearby called Aotea Station, just 50 metres from the building’s entrance on Bledisloe Lane, and was expected to become its busiest entrance.
Pitched as “Auckland’s new, premiere entertainment precinct” in its proposal, it showed a potential 22 spaces available for lease, with anchor tenants including Event Cinemas, Metrolanes, the Odyssey Sensory Maze and the GameOn Arcade.
Spaces available for lease ranged from 25sq m, likely for a food or beverage provider, to approximately 1700sq m.
The larger space had the potential to be split into two separate tenancies, but the proposal had a preference for one large entertainment provider.
Another significant part of the redevelopment would be the inclusion of large LED panels on the exterior of the building.
One is proposed to wrap around the building’s drum tower, with artist impressions suggesting the removal of its iconic satellite sculpture.
The largest proposed would be installed on the building’s exterior facing Aotea Square, providing a Times Square-esque digital billboard.
The Starbucks Reserve project was heavily pursued by JNJ and the company had been in discussions with Starbucks’ New Zealand franchise owners to express their interest.
To facilitate this, JNJ allocated approximately 3500-4000sq m across the building’s first and second levels to accommodate the reserve.
According to JNJ, the discussions with Starbucks lacked consensus and the project was temporarily put on hold to pursue the OnQ renovation.
JNJ confirmed that should further discussions with a potential buyer not yield success, it would either relist the property or reattempt to secure project funding through joint development to facilitate its next phase.
However, it acknowledged a greater likelihood of selling the property rather than pursuing renovations.
The building is owned by James Kwak through his company JNJ Management, the sole owner since 2011.
