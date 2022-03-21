Sky TV names 'provocateur' to board

Mark Buckman. Photo / Supplied

Sky TV has named pay-TV veteran Mark Buckman as a new independent director.

The Australia-based marketing veteran says in his bio, "I am a change agent and provocateur and thrive in environments that require rapid and radical re-imagination."

His previous roles include managing director, customer and retail for Foxtel in Sydney, a senior adviser and strategy role for Accenture Interactive in the UK, group managing director, media and marketing for Telstra and, most recently, a series of director and adviser roles.

Derek Handley resigned from Sky's board last year after a seven-and-a-half-year stint, saying the time was right as a transformation project neared its conclusion.

Chairman Philip Bowman said in his letter in the annual report that "Following [Derek's] resignation, an independent Board evaluation was undertaken by Propero, and the process of refreshing board membership will continue in Fiscal 2022."

Sky's board consists of independent chairman Philip Bowman and independent directors Joan Withers, Mike Darcey, Keith Smith and Geraldine McBride.

Chris Major. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, on March 11, Sky chief corporate affairs officer Chris Major was named as a director of the Blues Rugby Board. Major was nominated by The Better Blues Company.

Better Blues, whose backers include ex-All Blacks coach John Hart, took a 40 per cent stake in the Auckland Blues in December. The balance of shares are owned by the Auckland, North Harbour and Northland rugby boards.

Major, whose CV also includes two stints at Treasury, said in a Blues statement: "Our focus is to build a rugby franchise of the future – one that creates opportunities for both males and females."

Sky TV shares closed yesterday at $2.69.

The stock, which had a 10-to-one consolidation in September, is up 53.7 per cent for the year.