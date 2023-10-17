Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Sky TV mystery bidder: Three names in the frame

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Markets with Madison: Precinct Properties is hiking rents by 17 per cent as workers return to offices, and Sky Television is considering launch a Neon ad-tier service to compete with Netflix. Video / NZ Herald

Who is Sky TV’s mystery suitor? Three names have been put on the table.

A US private equity fund - Atairos, headed by former Comcast executive Alex Evans - is the likely “bidder” according to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business