Sky TV half-year profit jumps as streaming business spikes 80 per cent

Sky has reported a 234 per cent jump in net profit to $39.6 million (from last year's $11.9m) on the back of an 80 per cent spike in its streaming business, which includes Neon, Sky Sport Now and RugbyPass, and a stabilisation of its satellite business for the six months to December 30.

Streamers continue to spend less than satellite customers, however, and revenue fell 7 per cent to $356.9m.

Total customers jumped from 794,000 a year ago to 927,000 as Sky box numbers slipped 4 per cent versus the year-ago half but streaming customers jumped from 196,000 to 352,000.

Sky's total subscriber numbers bulged to 990,000 in June 2020 as it brought on 154,000 streamers with its acquisition of Spark's Lightbox, which was merged with Neon. Sky warned it would not be able to make all of them pay for Neon, but today announced that one-third of "hard-bundled" Lightbox customers are paying Neon subs.

Average revenue per user per month for Sky box customers fell from a $83 year ago to $79.

Average revenue per user per month for streaming customers fell from $26 a year ago to $18 after troughing at $16 in the second half of FY2020 with the Lightbox merger.

The lower spending by streamers means Sky's 80 per cent jump in streaming revenue equates to relatively modest $11m rise (from the year-ago $25m to $36m for the first half of 2021).

Ebitda increased 30 per cent to $116.3m.

Operating expenses fell 18 per cent to $242.8m with more $50m more in savings in the offing over the next five years after Sky's sale of its outside broadcast unit (see below).

Sky confirmed this morning that two major projects are on the way: Sky Broadband and a new decoder that will support 4K ultra high definition plus third-party streaming apps such as Netflix. However, no timetable was given for either.

More investment would be needed for both in the second-half, the company said.

Sky confirmed its recently revised full-year forecast for revenue in the range of $695m to $715m, ebitda of $170m to $182.5m and net profit of between $37.5m and $45m.

Shifting landscape

Sky's first-half result comes as US sports and tech investment fund Silver Lake is in talks to buy 15 per cent of NZ Rugby for $465 million.

As well as being a key Sky TV partner, NZ Rugby's most recent rights deal made it a minority shareholder in the pay-TV provider.

Analysts are split over what a Silver Lake investment could mean for Sky TV and particularly its RugbyPass streaming service, aimed at the global market.

FY2020 was something of annus horribilis for Sky, spent large to maintain key rugby rights and continue a restructure, but then faced the sports calendar being decimated by Covid.

On the entertainment side, the launch of Disney+ saw the Mouse House withdraw all of its channels from Sky (and its peers around the world), highlighting the threat posed by content makers' direct-to-consumer apps.

A lockdown boom did see subscriber numbers to Sky's streaming services including Neon increase sharply (Neon was also bulked up by Sky's purchase of Spark's Lightbox, which was rolled in). Total subs grew for first time in gears as the spike in streaming numbers outweighed the decline in Sky's satellite business for the first time - but revenue and profit sunk as streaming customers only spent a quarter as much per month as satellite subs.

FY2021 (which began on July 1, 2020) saw the skies brighten.

Sports returned earlier than expected, costs were held down and, after shoring-up its balance sheet with an equity raise and new credit lines, Sky was able to predict a return to profit, then up its forecast twice.

It helped that after months of delays, the Commerce Commission finally approved the sale of Sky's outside broadcast unit to the multinational NEP (post balance date), which will contract-back sports and event production. Sky says the sale and outsourcing arrangement will save it $50m over the next five years.

The first-half also saw the surprise departure of chief executive Martin Stewart, replaced by inhouse counsel and rights-negotiation lead Sophie Moloney.

Moloney largely pledged to stick with Stewart's pivot to digital, including a new Sky box that will support 4K streaming and third-party apps such as Netflix, plus a plan to launch a broadband service.

But she did pullback from Stewart's plan to launch a mobile service as well, and outlined a lower-cost and lower pain (if lower profit) route to Sky Broadband by partnering with Orcon and Slingshot owner Vocus.

Sky is expected to initially offer cheap broadband bundles to its own customers to keep them loyal before using content and broadband bundles to attack the wider market.

Sky shares closed yesterday at 18.2c. The stock is down 44 per cent over the past 12 months.