Sky TV boosts earnings, adds subscribers, reinstates dividend

HBO's House of the Dragon - the Game of Thrones prequel showing on Sky's SoHo channel and Neon streaming service. Photo / Supplied

Sky TV has reinstated its profit payout to shareholders after reporting what looks at first blush like a strong full-year result.

The broadcaster will pay a full-year dividend of 7.3 cents per share (equivalent to 60 per cent of free cashflow), that will be paid to investors on September 23.

Sky said its net profit for the 12 months to June 30 jumped 41 per cent to $62.2 million as revenue increased 4 percent to $736.1m.

Total subscriber numbers also increased 4 per cent, to 990,761 - representing Sky's second straight gain after years of customer losses.

Again, growth in its Sky Sport Now and Neon streaming apps outpaced a decline in Sky box revenue.

Sky box customers fell from the year-ago 554,690 to 529,521 while streaming customers jumped 11 per cent to 461,240.

After Sky Sport price rise (and a Neon price rise announced after the full-year close), blamed on "rights inflation," record average revenue per user month was reported for both Sky box and streaming customers.

Sky flagged at its first half-result that its dividend would be re-instated.

Sky forecast net profit of $50-$60m and revenue between $750m and $770m for FY2023.

There was no update on the delayed new Sky box, other than that it's initial rollout would happen "soon".

Sky originally promised its new box, which will feature 4K ultra-high definition, allow regular Sky channels to be delivered over UFB fibre rather than via a dish, and support third-party apps like Netflix and Disney+, mid-year.

And there was no update on Sky's effort to seize back the Rugby World Cup from Spark other than that talks with World Rugby are "progressing well". The talks also involve Sky's global RugbyPass app.

Sky did provide the first customer number for its new Sky Broadband service, launched next year (and provisioned behind the scenes by Orcon, which recently merged with 2degrees).

The firm said in an NZX filing, Sky Broadband customers are "close to 18,000 after the first full year in market, "achieving the targeted attachment rate to Sky Box of 3.3 per cent".

While the initial Sky Broadband numbers are modest, Jarden research head Arie Dekker said earlier this year that non-traditional players, including Sky, Contact and Mercury, could account for as many as 400,000 broadband customers over coming years as they use bundled internet plans for upsells, or to make their core services "stickier".

Sky TV 24-month NZX performance. Source / NZX

Sky shares closed Wednesday at $2.59.

The stock is up 64 per cent for the year.

