Skellerup’s net profit dropped by one per cent in the first half to $23.0 million due to higher interest and tax costs, the listed manufacturer said.

The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the six months were $33.5m - up 3 per cent and a record.

Revenue came to $165.5m, up 10 per cent on the prior comparative period.

Skellerup designs and makes components and products used in a range of everyday applications that must often meet stringent food, drinking water, hygiene and safety standards.

It also makes a popular New Zealand brand of gumboot.

Skellerup’s industrial division posted EBIT of $21.4m, up 14 per cent.

The agri diviision’s EBIT came to $14.6m, down 12 per cent.

Skellerup declared an interim dividend of 8.0 cents per share - an increase of 0.5 cps - or 7 per cent.

The company has kept its guidance for the full year to June 30 of a net profit $48m to $52m.

Chief executive David Mair said it had been a tough environment over the six months.

“The rapid increase of inflation and general slowdown in demand is a different challenge to what we faced 12 months ago,” he said.

“Some of our businesses have capitalised on the investment they have made to increase sales and returns whilst others have had to adjust to slower demand,” he said.

“All have had to deal with increased costs which we have largely recovered via productivity gains or adjusting prices, reflecting the value of our products,” Mair said.

New Zealand’s consumer price inflation ran at 7.2 per cent over the 2022 calendar year.

Last October, chair Liz Coutts said Skellerup’s businesses had started the financial year well.

“Our strategy of working closely with customers to provide engineered products that assure performance and often meet demanding food or water regulations continues to generate sustainable earnings growth,” she said then.















