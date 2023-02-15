Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Skellerup first half profit dips as inflation, tax, bites

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Skellerup’s net profit dropped by one per cent in the first half to $23.0 million due to higher interest and tax costs, the listed manufacturer said.

The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business