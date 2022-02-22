Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Sir Ian Taylor urges Government to allow business to sell and distribute RATs

5 minutes to read
Private sector not being trusted to distribute critical tests, says businessman. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Businessman Sir Ian Taylor says the government should let the private sector take control of the supply and distribution of Rapid Antigen Tests to avoid catastrophic impacts for business and the wider economy.

