Business

Sir Ian Taylor: After all that's happened where's the transparency, Labour?

7 minutes to read
A Government announcement about the supply of RATs carried no mention of the 65 million that had been organised by a lawyer, says Sir Ian Taylor. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Sir Ian Taylor

OPINION:

On October 17, 2020, I had no doubt that I had done the right thing when I cast my vote for Jacinda Ardern and the Labour party. I was not alone in my belief

