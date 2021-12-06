Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Simon Coley: How business can get past the 'blah, blah' of the climate change debate

7 minutes to read
Climate-change activists are calling for action rather than empty words. Photo / Getty Images

Climate-change activists are calling for action rather than empty words. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Simon Coley

OPINION:

The COP Summit in Glasgow was the 26th official opportunity for the whole world to get together to turn down global heating, reduce a rise of 1.5C and avoid climate collapse.

As predicted, there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.