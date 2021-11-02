Significant increase in Global Dairy Prices overnight

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, have once again landed firmly on the side of dairy farmers, with a 4.3 per cent increase across the board.

Crucially, whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - lifted 2.7 per cent to an average US$3921/MT, building on a 1.5 per cent increase at the previous auction and once again moving towards the US$4000/MT mark seen earlier this year.

Meanwhile skim milk powder - Fonterra's second biggest reference product - spiked 6.6 per cent to an average US$3626/MT; an increase of US$262/MT and further boost from the 2.5 per cent lift last auction.

Cheddar, which rose 2.9 per cent in the last auction, experienced the most dramatic increase - up 14.1 per cent to an average US$5058/MT.

Butter and anhydrous milk fat both experienced healthy lifts - increasing 4.7 per cent to an average US$5350/MT, and 4.2 per cent to an average US$6384/MT, respectively.

Lactose backed up a 5.9 per cent rise last time with a smaller 1.6 per cent lift, to an average US$1272/MT, but with very little product traded.

Butter milk powder, which is not always offered, fell 3.8 per cent to an average US$3513/MT.

Sweet whey powder was not offered at this event.

On May 26, Fonterra announced an opening forecast Farmgate Milk Price range for the 2021/22 season of NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8 per kgMS.

Last month, the co-op increased and narrowed this to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8.40 per kgMS.