“Indeed, the last four recessions only began once the curve was positive again,” he said.

However James Reilly, an economist at Capital Economics, said that while the spread disinverting “has tended to precede recessions in the past... this move in yields is a symptom of investors’ worries rather than a new cause for alarm”.

“The Treasury yield curve has steepened in recent weeks amid growing recession concerns, but we doubt one will materialise this time,” he said.

Short-term yields are, historically, usually below longer-term ones, reflecting the higher risks of lending over longer time periods. When short-term loans cost more than long-term ones, it implies investors expect growth – and therefore interest rates – will be lower in the years to come.

Swaps markets are fully expecting a quarter-point interest rate cut from their current range of 5.25% to 5.5% at the Fed’s meeting later this month, and additionally are pricing in a 40% chance of a half-point cut. They expect just over one percentage point worth of cuts by the end of December.

Labour market data on Wednesday showed that US job openings came in lower than expected for July, triggering the latest sharp rally in short-dated government bonds.

The Job Openings and Labour Turnover figures showed that US job openings fell to 7.7 million in July, the lowest level in three years and lower than economists expected.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note briefly slipped below the 10-year yield’s level on Wednesday before hovering in a tight range just above the “inversion” threshold, as investors expected the figures would keep the Fed on track to lower rates this month.

“At the margin, the Jolts data does matter,” said Ajay Rajadhyaksha, global chair of research at Barclays. “[The Fed] takes it seriously; they will not shrug it off. The market knows that, and that is why you got that brief uninversion.”

This is “not so much about the yield curve”, he added, “as it is about the front-end rally in anticipation of a quicker cutting cycle”.

Cementing investors’ expectations of looser monetary policy, Fed chair Jay Powell signalled at August’s Jackson Hole economic conference that “the time has come” for US interest rate cuts. He said at the symposium that “downside risks” to the labour market had increased.

The yield curve had already briefly uninverted early last month, after a much weaker-than-anticipated July payrolls report sparked fears of a looming recession and drove investors to bet on rapid and deep interest rate cuts.

Those concerns were later soothed by a flurry of stronger economic reports, but market participants are watching each data point closely for clues about the future path of US borrowing costs.

Friday will bring the latest non-farm payrolls report, with economists expecting US employers to have added 160,000 jobs in August, according to a Reuters poll – considerably higher than the previous month’s figure of 114,000.

“We think that the front end might have rallied a bit too far,” Skiba added. “We’ve struggled to see how the Fed cuts more than [one percentage point] here in the absence of economic data getting much worse – but clearly that is where the debate from the market perspective is at this stage.”

– Financial Times