In this current anxiogenic climate, living on a planet which is giving increasing signals that all is not well, can NZ play a leading role to inspire the world to live, act and be better?

When talking to young adults in Europe, it becomes clear that they feel increasingly defeated, seeing no point in long-term plans, as – in their view - the world is living on borrowed time. This lack of hope for the future is most startlingly manifested in a reluctance to have and raise children.

This is both extremely sad and understandable: our planet is constantly reminding us of the irreversible damage humans have wrought.

One example among many: the most recent Northern Hemisphere summer, with record high temperatures, forest fires, droughts, and dramatic news from the world's lungs in the form of Amazonian deforestation and the effects that has on wildlife. All of this is adding to anxiety levels.

None of this is helped by actions that underpin the current climate crisis: some of the world's biggest polluters have experienced record profits, and we continue to create and support counterintuitive initiatives; for example, a Football World Cup in an air-conditioned venue which was built by people with little or no workers rights, and private jets and yachts abound and are applauded as signs of success.

Europe's imminent winter draws in with the promise of out-of-control inflation, particularly for utilities given the war between Russia and Ukraine. This will make it impossible for a large portion of Western Europe's population to heat themselves, another factor contributing to anxiety and inequity.

In all this, my biggest concern is that we don't see a solution to reversing these alarming trends. And we certainly don't have the impression that our world political leaders have long-term ambition or plans for action, rallying their citizens behind them.

Let's face it, today there are no real leaders standing out in Europe or in the US to drive wide adoption and implementation of action to tackle these issues. And on the flip side, countries such as Russia and China, which have very different economic, social and environmental visions in place, have well-established leadership which just seems to highlight Western leaders' lack of action. We need strong leaders more than ever.

In times of crisis, the world has been able to bounce back because some very charismatic, generous individuals were able to share long-term ambitions and plans - critically rallying large parts of the population behind them.

What if New Zealand could play a role in inspiring the rest of the world in a new, creative and progressive approach? What if Aotearoa could be positioned to inspire the world with the way it builds long-term vision?

What if we drove societal equity and respect for nature, leveraging the intelligence of the human race to create a better tomorrow?

Sound out of reach? I don't think it is. We already have many base elements in place to make it happen. Our small size grants us agility, we have a reputation for amazing innovation, we are diverse and connected to many different cultures. Our innovative and large organisations are making strong commitments to reducing their footprints, we have access to funding, and we are remote.

Aotearoa is capable of becoming a leading challenger to the rest of the world, in a positive sense. We can disrupt the existing order, become a source of inspiration to larger countries to change, inspiring populations on what's really important.

This can be viewed through the lens of brand positioning: look at how quickly so many categories and consumer behaviours have changed over the past 20 years. Take Netflix and the sea change in terms of viewing habits.

Look at Patagonia's activism: "We're in Business to Save Our Home Planet". And of course there is Tesla, which forced all the big automotive players to accelerate their transformation towards more CO2-friendly cars.

Big manufacturers are trying to create more respectful products in an attempt to defend against new, local and ethical products. If we can create a vision and deliver on a plan toward a better Aotearoa, and galvanise our population to rally behind it, we have more than a shot at inspiring the world to do the same.

Of course, this requires strong leadership, starting with our politicians. As a relative newcomer to these shores I certainly wouldn't pretend to know enough to single out any one politician or party.

But whoever steps in needs a genuine commitment to move Aotearoa forward. They need the right team and plans to make it happen. They need to rally the right people around them, inspiring not only this country but also the world.

We have the politicians we deserve: let's make sure they know we deserve a lot.

But it doesn't all rest on the shoulders of politicians.

We as individuals and as people in business can all play a part. We do this by demonstrating how we make ourselves better, more connected to Aotearoa's richness, in the way we treat our partners with equality and fairness, and in the way we value people for who they are and what they do rather than what they own. And finally, in the way we try to be a more inclusive and respectful society and planet.

Let's be the ones the world's been waiting for.

