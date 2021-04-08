Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Scott Technology back in black, sees momentum building

4 minutes to read
Scott Technology returned to profitability in the first half. Photo / Supplied

Scott Technology returned to profitability in the first half. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Newly-restructured automation and robotics specialist, Scott Technology, said it expected its earnings momentum to continue in the second half after returning to profit and paying a dividend in the first.

Dunedin-based Scott's net profit came

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.