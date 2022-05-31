Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Scott Tech gains a North American beachhead with JBS deal

3 minutes to read
Scott Technology chief executive John Kippenberger. Photo / Supplied

Scott Technology chief executive John Kippenberger. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Scott Technology has gained a beachhead to the huge North American market after signing a US$35 million ($56m) deal to deliver a fully automated warehousing system for JBS Canada's Brooks beef processing plant in Alberta.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.