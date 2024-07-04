Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s coaching should inspire businesses to be better - Olivia Blaylock

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson talks coaching philosophy, vision and takes your calls on Newstalk ZB.

Olivia Blaylock is CEO of business coaching service The Icehouse, which is owned by a not-for-profit trust and has support from the New Zealand Government and partners including its founder, The University of Auckland Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business