Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Scarbro Construction employed 60, now in liquidation, work stops on five sites

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The business was established in 1996 and has done a huge amount of work. Photo / supplied

The business was established in 1996 and has done a huge amount of work. Photo / supplied

Large Auckland-based builder Scarbro Construction, founded 27 years ago, has declared insolvency and called in liquidators at 9am today.

That raises questions about the completion of work at five sites and the jobs of around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business