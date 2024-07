Scales has sold two orchards to Craigmore Sustainables. Photo / Supplied

Scales Corp says it has agreed to sell two Hawke’s Bay apple orchards to a fund managed by Craigmore Sustainables for $34 million.

The Te Papa and Blyth orchards cover 186 hectares.

They were put up for sale in May.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Overseas Investment Office, Scales said.

As part of the transaction, applicable fruit from both orchards will be supplied to Mr Apple - a Scales subsidiary - for packing, storage and marketing under a long-term agreement.