Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borrissenko: Weird UK laws you've probably broken

Sasha Borissenko
By
4 mins to read
As per section 54 of the Metropolitan Police Act, 1839, flying a kite in a public place is illegal. Photo / Dean Purcell

As per section 54 of the Metropolitan Police Act, 1839, flying a kite in a public place is illegal. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Small business owners may be grinding their teeth with having to throw cash at their employees for Monday's new public holiday. Nine-to-fivers may be elated in a schadenfreude sense as a result of delaying

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.