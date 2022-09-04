Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Why Victoria University's intimate relationships ban makes life awkward for creeps

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Victoria University of Wellington, the first in the country to ban intimate relationships between staff and students. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Victoria University of Wellington, the first in the country to ban intimate relationships between staff and students. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Victoria University of Wellington has become the first university in the country to prohibit intimate relationships between staff and students.

As I silently sobbed while reading the policy, you could argue the move is one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.