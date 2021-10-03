Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Can your boss force you to get vaccinated? What the law says

6 minutes to read
Some employers are mandating vaccines in the workplace. Photo / Getty Images

Some employers are mandating vaccines in the workplace. Photo / Getty Images

Sasha Borissenko
By:

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

To be or not to be vaccinated is the question, but what's the answer if you don't? Irrespective of where people sit on the spectrum, the question as to whether employers can take action is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.