Ryman Healthcare to repay $14.2m Covid wage subsidy, move follows three others

Ryman has a national chain of villages. Photo / Glenn Taylor

New Zealand's biggest retirement village business, Ryman Healthcare, is repaying the $14.2 million wage subsidy.

Today, the Herald asked chief executive Gordon MacLeod if his company would follow Summerset Group, Arvida and Metlifecare.

Within a few hours, Ryman announced its move via chairman David Kerr.

Metlifecare, Summerset Group and Arvida have all announced repayments, sparking questions in the sector about why Ryman and Oceania had not yet moved.

"We'd like to thank the Government for its initiative in introducing the subsidy, which provided help at a time of great uncertainty for us and for thousands of other businesses," Kerr said.

"Since January we have spent more than $50 million on our COVID-19 response, and I'm pleased to say we have not had a single case of COVID-19 among our more than 18,000 residents and staff. The financial certainty the subsidy gave us was a factor in our success during a difficult period.

"During the level 4 lockdown we were unable to sell, market, refurbish, build or admit new residents, which severely impacted our trading, and so we met the criteria to qualify for the subsidy.

"We have regularly reviewed our position in relation to retaining the wage subsidy. The improved outlook in New Zealand means we are now committed to repaying the subsidy. Once again, we'd like to thank the New Zealand Government for its help."

