Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

The worker shortage that will be everyone's problem

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

From today, vaccinated Kiwis can come home from anywhere in the world without isolating, but businesses desperate for staff say it's not a silver bullet. Jane Phare looks at the long-term effects of the country's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.