Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rudderless NZ share market drifts lower - Market close

By Paul McBeth
BusinessDesk columnist·NZME.·
4 mins to read
The Warehouse Group rose 6.8% to $1.25 on speculation that founder Stephen Tindall and private equity firm Adamantem Capital Partners would renew their attempt to take the retailer private.

The Warehouse Group rose 6.8% to $1.25 on speculation that founder Stephen Tindall and private equity firm Adamantem Capital Partners would renew their attempt to take the retailer private.

New Zealand shares drifted lower as investors continued to digest the glut of information from earnings season and they kept one eye on upcoming dividend payments.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 21 points, or 0.2%,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business