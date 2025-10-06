“Realistic water features within help mitigate temperature and humidity. A 30sq m dome within the tunnel houses a very dense self-sustainable glowworm colony which visitors can view from a steel bridge, suspended above a pool of reflecting water.”
Guides tell visitors about the life cycle of the glowworm.
“This is one of the few places that you are able to see a glowworm up close during all life-cycle stages. The cave is proving very popular amongst domestic and international visitors and the feedback has been really positive,” Thackwray said.
She also told the Herald about the inspiration for the venture, with a second scheme now consented for a location near Queenstown.
“The idea came about when Topher and I were in Queenstown for lockdown. We were working with National Geographic and BBC on creating a televised series highlighting unique habitat loss in different regions of the planet."
One of the areas of focus for the couple was the glowworm habitats of New Zealand, which can often be impacted by human encroachment.
“The idea of creating a purpose-built cave open to the public was inspired by the Chauvet and Lascaux Caves in France which were created to protect prehistoric cave art,” she said.
The couple had consulted with and worked with university professors, conservation specialists, film industry and set designers including Weta Workshop, sculptural engineers and material experts in Asia and the United States, she said.
“Our first challenge was understanding the glowworm. We built a lab near Waikato University where we worked with the biology department and students to learn about the glowworm and its lifecycle and behaviours.
“Building a glowworm cave sounds easy but it really isn’t. We spent years developing a biomimetic material, working with engineers both in New Zealand and abroad,” Thackwray said.
She outlined a timeline of progress for their business:
2020: Collected first glowworm.
2021 to 2023: Glowworm research and material development in their Hamilton lab.