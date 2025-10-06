The Herald has previously reported how the cave was to be made from a combination of real and artificial rocks, with a unique secret material so that glowworms are able to live there.

The new artificial "cave" has glowworms and is at Redwoods, Rotorua. Photo / Expedition Earth

It features rock formations, cascading waterfalls and a 15C-18C operating environment.

Thackwray said the attraction was a 75m-long rock tunnel, cooled to emulate a natural cave.

“Realistic water features within help mitigate temperature and humidity. A 30sq m dome within the tunnel houses a very dense self-sustainable glowworm colony which visitors can view from a steel bridge, suspended above a pool of reflecting water.”

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray. Photo / Supplied

Guides tell visitors about the life cycle of the glowworm.

“This is one of the few places that you are able to see a glowworm up close during all life-cycle stages. The cave is proving very popular amongst domestic and international visitors and the feedback has been really positive,” Thackwray said.

Coming alive at night: Redwoods Glowworm exhibition in Rotorua. Photo / Expedition Earth

She also told the Herald about the inspiration for the venture, with a second scheme now consented for a location near Queenstown.

“The idea came about when Topher and I were in Queenstown for lockdown. We were working with National Geographic and BBC on creating a televised series highlighting unique habitat loss in different regions of the planet."

The toilet block shown here in plans for an artificial glowworm "cave" tourist attraction near Queenstown by Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite. Photo / Expedition Earth

One of the areas of focus for the couple was the glowworm habitats of New Zealand, which can often be impacted by human encroachment.

“The idea of creating a purpose-built cave open to the public was inspired by the Chauvet and Lascaux Caves in France which were created to protect prehistoric cave art,” she said.

Plans for the artificial glowworm tourist attraction near Queenstown. Photo / Expedition Earth

The couple had consulted with and worked with university professors, conservation specialists, film industry and set designers including Weta Workshop, sculptural engineers and material experts in Asia and the United States, she said.

Inside Redwoods Glowworms, now open. Photo / Expedition Earth

“Our first challenge was understanding the glowworm. We built a lab near Waikato University where we worked with the biology department and students to learn about the glowworm and its lifecycle and behaviours.

“Building a glowworm cave sounds easy but it really isn’t. We spent years developing a biomimetic material, working with engineers both in New Zealand and abroad,” Thackwray said.

Plans for the ticket hut at the Queenstown glowworm tourist attraction. Photo / Expedition Earth

She outlined a timeline of progress for their business:

2020: Collected first glowworm.

2021 to 2023: Glowworm research and material development in their Hamilton lab.

2023: Applied for Queenstown resource consent.

2025: Rotorua cave open, Queenstown plans win consent.

2026-27: Queenstown glowworm cave to be built and open.

The internal disk walk in plans for the Queenstown attraction. Photo / Expedition Earth

Last week, the Herald reported Judge John Hassan, in chambers in the Environment Court, allowed the couple’s company, Faraway Entertainment, to establish a second cave on Gorge Rd near Queenstown.

Commissioners for the Queenstown Lakes District Council had declined their application for land use and subdivision consent to build and operate that cave.

Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite have opened one glowworm cave in New Zealand and plan a second one.

Richwhite and Thackwray challenged the decision, saying there were errors in it, and appealed it.

But the couple, who were once detained in Iran, also changed aspects of their original scheme to get it across the line.

“Since the appeal was filed, the appellant amended its proposal and provided a revised set of conditions,” the Environment Court decision said.

The couple agreed to:

Establish a leasehold interest over new buildings and the cave instead of freehold as previously planned.

If the cave stops operating, surrender that lease.

Establish a native beech forest and remove wilding species, including pines.

Fence the carpark in solid timber, up to 1.4m high.

Stain fencing in a dark recessive grey paint.

