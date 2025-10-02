The first is under construction in Rotorua, to be included in the Redwoods Nightlights experience.
In May, the Herald reported co-founder Bruce Thomasen saying the scheme was being built.
“We have partnered with Expedition Earth duo Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite, who have developed the bio-integrative designs and the eco-environment that allows glowworms to thrive,” Thomasen said then.
At Queenstown, the couple expect up to 1200 people a day, seven days a week, from 9am till 10pm.
The September 10 decision contained detailed plans, including signage for the new attraction.
The ticketing hut and waiting area will have “karaka” colouring, a deep green, and have natural timber cladding.
Plans show work by Outpost of Washdyke, north of Timaru.