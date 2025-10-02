Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were detained for four months in 2022 while travelling through Iran. Photo / Expedition Earth

Expedition Earth influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray have won consent to develop a glowworm cave outside Queenstown.

Judge John Hassan, in chambers in the Environment Court, last month allowed their company, Faraway Entertainment, to establish the big new tourist venture on Gorge Rd behind Queenstown.

Commissioners for the Queenstown Lakes District Council had declined their application for land use and subdivision consent to build and operate that cave.

Richwhite and Thackwray challenged the decision, saying there were errors in it, and appealed it.

But the couple, who were once detained in Iran, also changed aspects of their original scheme to get it across the line.