Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Roger Partridge: Why Government can't drive Covid strategy by looking backwards

8 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's "short and sharp" lockdown two weeks ago was never going to work against the more transmissible Delta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's "short and sharp" lockdown two weeks ago was never going to work against the more transmissible Delta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Roger Partridge

OPINION:

Unless you're reversing, the rear-view mirror won't help you navigate the conditions in front of you. Instead, you must look ahead. For a successful trip, you should also know where you want to end

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.