Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Roger Partridge: Time for a 21st-century reset

5 minutes to read
As seen in North and South Korea, the path to prosperity lies in more market economy and less central planning, says the author. Photo / AP

As seen in North and South Korea, the path to prosperity lies in more market economy and less central planning, says the author. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Roger Partridge

OPINION:

A time traveller from the end of the last millennium could be forgiven for thinking the 21st-century world has lost its way.

At the end of last century, even the most uncharitable could only

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.