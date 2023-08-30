Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Roger Partridge: Three big problems and four quick wins for the next Government

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
If National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is the next Finance Minister, she and leader Christopher Luxon will inherit some big challenges - but can find four relatively quick wins, Roger Partridge argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis is the next Finance Minister, she and leader Christopher Luxon will inherit some big challenges - but can find four relatively quick wins, Roger Partridge argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

“God’s own country” was how our longest-serving Prime Minister, Richard “King Dick” Seddon described New Zealand. The moniker he popularised for his country also proved enduring - even if by the late 20th century,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business