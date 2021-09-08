Rocket Lab reports wider first-half loss, but bigger pipeline

afsSF

Rocket Lab has reported a wider net loss for the first half 2021, losing US$32.5 million for the six months to June 30, versus its US$23.5m loss for the same period last year.

But revenue grew from US$8.8m in the first half of 2020 to US$29.5m.

With another heavy loss expected amid a pandemic-crimped launch schedule, and Rocket Lab's broader guidance for several years in the red, investors' had a keen eye on the Kiwi-American company's pipeline.

In its last investor update in June, Rocket Lab said it had future launches and space systems bookings worth US$141m as of June 30, 2021 - an increase on the US$127m listed in a pre-IPO investor presentation - and a 136 per cent increase on the year-ago $59.9m.

Today's announcement came after Rocket Lab's shares, which listed on the Nasdaq on August 25 at $11.50 then sunk as low as US$9.50, enjoy four straight sessions of gains. The stock closed today up 4.07 per cent to a post-listing closing high of US$15.09 for a US$6.8b market cap.

In part the increased pipeline was because Rocket Lab is signing more business - and today the company added to that with the announcement it had signed a contract to launch 25 satellites for Kinéi​s, a French company that is building a network of satellites for global wildlife, fisheries, climate, and environment monitoring.

But it also reflected New Zealand's renewed lockdowns, which have pushed out Rocket Lab's current slate of launches. With Rocket Lab's assembly plant and Mission Control in Auckland under Level 4 lockdown, launches can't take place from Launch Complex 1 at Mahia - and Rocket Lab's new Launch Complex 2 at Nasa's Wallops Island facility in Virginia is still awaiting final sign-off from the US space agency.

On a conference call, CFO Adam Spiice told US analysts that while it was unknown how long NZ's Level 4 restrictions would last, the forward-bookings were "non-perishable."

Spice also highlighted that increasing diversity of revneue with space systems (satellites and Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft) contributing 18 per cent of total revenue in the period, compared to 3per cent in the first half of 2020.

In an investor presentation, Rocket Lab guided to softer second-half revenue, saying.

"Despite our manifest supporting up to five launches and US$40m in revenue, we are

forecasting Q4 revenue to be US$17 million to $US20m assuming New Zealand Covid-19 restrictions ease prior to the end of September. "

Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of US$50m to US$54m, "with an estimated New Zealand Coivd-19 shutdown impact of US$10m to US$15m."g

Asked on the conference call if the revenue guidance was on the conservative side, Spice again pointed to the open timeframe of pandemic restrictions in Auckland.

The CFO reiterated founder Peter Beck's earlier comments to the Herald that as well the larger, crew-capable Neutron rocket, some of the US$750m raised from the Nasdaq listing would go to expanding the company's space systems division - possibly by acquisition.

The space systems segment is forecast to account for around 40 per cent of Rocket Lab's revenue by FY2027 - a point by which the company says it will be making operating earnings of US$505m on US$1.57b turnover.

- MORE SOON