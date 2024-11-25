Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rocket Lab nabs Biden funding, launches twice in 24 hours, stock hits high

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Welcome to Wallops Island, Virginia. This episode takes you behind the construction of Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex-3 where it's preparing for Neutron rocket to take flight.

Rocket Lab has hit a milestone by launching two Electron rockets within 24 hours.

The Kiwi-American firm also said today it had finalised US$23.9 million ($41.3m) in Biden administration “Chips Act” funding.

Proposed recipients of funding under the legislation, designed to boost US high-tech manufacturing against Asian competition,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business