Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rob Fyfe’s new business - his biggest start-up yet

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Rob Fyfe has invested in a series of start-ups. Photo / Doug Sherring

Rob Fyfe has invested in a series of start-ups. Photo / Doug Sherring

Business leader Rob Fyfe is investing in his biggest start-up yet, a $100 million-plus aluminium can plant he says will fill a gap in a fast-growing market.

The former Air New Zealand boss is leading

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business