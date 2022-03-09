Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Rob Collins: Lessons we can learn from the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act

5 minutes to read
Minister David Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

Minister David Clark. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Rob Collins

OPINION:

While all the attention and column inches over the past few months have been devoted to the negative impacts of the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) changes introduced last December, the story

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.