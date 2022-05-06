Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rising internet use drives multi-billion data centre/server farm buildings' construction

5 minutes to read
Hawkins is building Microsoft's new data centre. Photo / Michael Craig

Hawkins is building Microsoft's new data centre. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Increasing internet use has driven the multi-billion dollar development of new data centres or server farms on Auckland's northwestern outskirts for giants Microsoft and DCI Data Centers.

The two northwestern projects are at Westgate where

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.