Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: What we learned from Hamilton West election

By Richard Prebble
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon is closing the gap to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the polls. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon is closing the gap to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the polls. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

“The only poll that matters is the poll on Election Day”. What did Hamilton West tell us? What opinion polls cannot tell. Will those responding to pollsters vote?

The answer is, no they will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business