Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: What NZ can learn from America's severe labour shortage

5 minutes to read
Covid-19 cases back on the rise, more staff hired to fill surge in passport demand and more details revealed of Chicago Independence Day Parade mass shooting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 cases back on the rise, more staff hired to fill surge in passport demand and more details revealed of Chicago Independence Day Parade mass shooting in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

I had never travelled to a country where the first question was: would I like to work for the government? A recruitment poster for US Customs greeted me on my arrival in the United

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.